Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s foreign ministry has summoned a senior official from the Japanese Embassy in Seoul to protest the reopening of a museum in Tokyo that misrepresents the Dokdo islets as Japanese territory.Seoul lodged the protest on Friday with Yoshiyasu Iseki, the embassy’s acting minister, who has not responded to inquiries from local media.The museum, which first opened in 2018 and underwent remodeling before reopening Friday, asserts Japan’s sovereignty over Dokdo as well as the disputed Senkaku Islands, which China calls the Diaoyu Islands, and the Kuril Islands in the Russian Far East.Seoul’s foreign ministry also issued a statement of strong regret that Tokyo pushed ahead with the reopening despite Seoul’s ongoing calls for the museum’s permanent closure.The foreign ministry’s spokesperson reiterated the calls for its immediate shutdown.