Photo : YONHAP News

Russia's state-run news agency said train services between Vladivostok in the Russian Far East and North Korea's northeastern city of Rason will begin May 8.According to the TASS news agency on Thursday, the train service will allow Russian tourists to visit the burial ground of former Soviet soldiers killed by the Japanese military during World War Two ahead of Victory Day on May 9.The news agency reported that the project is of significant importance for the Primorsky Krai region.At a press briefing on Friday, Seoul’s unification ministry deputy spokesperson Kim In-ae said the ministry plans to closely monitor developments in coordination with relevant agencies.