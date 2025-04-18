3 DP Candidates Prepare for 1st Televised Debate Friday Night

Photo : YONHAP News

The Democratic Party's(DP) three presidential primary candidates are making final preparations for their first televised debate set for Friday night.Former DP leader Lee Jae-myung, former South Gyeongsang Governor Kim Kyoung-soo and Gyeonggi Governor Kim Dong-yeon are expected to discuss politics, the economy, diplomacy, security, and social issues starting at 8:30 p.m.Earlier in the day, Lee visited Daegu, a conservative stronghold in the southeast, where he pledged to transform the country into a global powerhouse in culture, arts, and content.Lee also promised to create a bio and vaccine industry cluster in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, along with a mega maritime city spanning the southeastern cities of Busan, Ulsan, and South Gyeongsang Province.Meanwhile, controversy surrounds a polling firm for the party's primary after Gyeonggi Governor Kim claimed the firm is participating, despite being excluded from last year's general elections over concerns about its fairness.While former South Gyeongsang Governor Kim’s camp said it planned to investigate the party election committee’s selection of the pollster, the committee maintained there were no issues with the firm’s performance.