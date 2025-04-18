8 PPP Candidates Announce Respective Blueprint of Planned Administration

Photo : YONHAP News

The People Power Party's(PPP) eight presidential primary candidates held an event on Friday, where each candidate unveiled the blueprint for their planned administration.Each candidate discussed their strengths as a potential presidential nominee, plans for political reform, including a constitutional amendment, and key policy pledges.Former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo pledged to lower the upper thresholds for corporate and inheritance taxes to 21 and 30 percent, respectively, while former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo vowed to reinstate the death penalty and expand criminal charges related to espionage.PPP Rep. Na Kyung-won stated she plans to abolish the direct election of education superintendents and introduce an education voucher system to reduce the burden of private education costs on parents.Former PPP leader Han Dong-hoon appointed Rep. Cho Kyoung-tae and former Rep. Choe Jae-hyung as co-chairs of his campaign’s election committee, while PPP Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo urged ousted former President Yoon Suk Yeol to leave the party.Other candidates - Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok, North Gyeongsang Governor Lee Cheol-woo, and former Democratic Party Rep. Yang Hyang-ja - also campaigned for support, meeting the public during the morning rush hour and giving media interviews.