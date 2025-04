Photo : YONHAP News

Director Joung Yu-mi's animated film "Glasses" has been invited to compete in the short film category at the 78th Cannes Film Festival.The French Club Média Cine announced on Thursday that "Glasses," or "An-Gyeong" in the Korean language, will showcase during the Critics' Week short film competition.The Critics' Week is the festival's unofficial section that introduces feature and short films with fresh artistic value.No feature film by a South Korean director has been selected at this year's festival.The festival is scheduled to run from May 13 to 24.