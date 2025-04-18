Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

NEC Not to Take Disciplinary Action against 2 Officials over Alleged Hiring Irregularities

Written: 2025-04-18 19:22:47Updated: 2025-04-18 19:23:19

NEC Not to Take Disciplinary Action against 2 Officials over Alleged Hiring Irregularities

Photo : YONHAP News

The national election watchdog has decided not to discipline two officials over alleged irregularities, including preferential treatment, in the hiring of children of senior officials. 

An official at the National Election Commission(NEC) told Yonhap News on Friday that a disciplinary committee, which included outside members, decided not to take disciplinary action. 

The two officials were reportedly found to have no direct involvement in the personnel matters handled by a regional office of the watchdog facing the allegations.

The NEC came under fire by the Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) in May 2023 after allegations emerged that children of senior officials, including former secretary-generals Park Chan-jin and Song Bong-seop, received preferential treatment. 

After reviewing 291 hiring cases since 2013, the BAI recommended disciplinary action for 17 employees, after which NEC later requested a committee review for those cases and one additional worker. 

Of the 18 employees reviewed, six were expelled or suspended, and ten had their salary reduced or reprimanded.

The NEC is also in the process of revoking employment of ten people suspected of being hired through irregularities.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >