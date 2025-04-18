Gasoline and Diesel Prices Fall for 10th Straight Week, Further Decline Likely

Photo : YONHAP News

Gasoline and diesel prices at local gas stations have dropped for the tenth consecutive week.According to the Korea National Oil Corporation's (KNOC) price information system Opinet on Saturday, the average price of gasoline in the second week of April fell by thirteen-point-eight won on-week to one-thousand-644-point-eight won per liter.Diesel prices also fell, down thirteen-point-six won from the previous week to one-thousand-511-point-two won per liter.Meanwhile, international oil prices rose this week, following the Trump administration’s decision to lift some reciprocal tariffs on select goods and its announcement of progress in ongoing tariff negotiations. Prices also climbed after OPEC-Plus revised its compensatory production cuts upward to make up for previous overproduction.The Dubai crude, the benchmark for South Korean imports, rose two dollars and fifty cents on-week to 66 dollars and 90 cents per barrel.The international price of gasoline also rose two dollars and eighty cents to 73 dollars and 70 cents.Changes in international oil prices usually take about two to three weeks to be reflected in domestic gas stations.An official at the Korea Petroleum Association said domestic fuel prices will likely stay relatively low over the next two weeks, as the recent rise in international oil prices were limited compared to previous declines.