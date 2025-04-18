Menu Content

Air Force Aircraft Parts, Fuel Tanks Fall Mid-Flight during Training

Written: 2025-04-19 13:22:19Updated: 2025-04-19 13:35:25

Photo : YONHAP News

Parts of an Air Force aircraft, including gun pods and fuel tanks, detached mid-flight during a night training exercise in Wonju on Friday, falling over Pyeongchang County in Gangwon Province.

According to the Air Force, the incident happened at around 8:22 p.m. during a nighttime live-fire drill. Two gun pods and two empty fuel tanks fell from a KA-1 aircraft involved in the exercise.

Four KA-1 aircraft were flying at the time, but the parts came off just one of them.

The Air Force said the parts landed in a mountainous area, and that, so far, no civilian injuries or property damage have been reported.

An accident investigation committee, led by the Air Force deputy chief of staff, has been launched to determine the exact cause of the incident.

The latest mishap comes roughly a month after a similar accident on March 6, when a KF-16 fighter jet accidentally dropped an air-to-ground bomb on a residential area in Pocheon,  Gyeonggi Province, during a live-fire exercise.
