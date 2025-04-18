Education Minister to Hold First Meeting with Medical Students amid Standoff

Photo : YONHAP News

Deputy Prime Minister and Education Minister Lee Ju-ho is set to meet with medical students for the first time since the start of the medical education conflict.According to the Ministry of Education on Friday, Lee will attend a roundtable discussion hosted by the Korea Medical Policy School on Tuesday, where he is scheduled to meet with about 20 medical students.The meeting is expected to give the government a chance to explain how it and universities plan to address the current situation, where students admitted in both 2024 and 2025 must take first-year courses together due to prolonged academic disruptions that began in February last year. It will also give medical students an opportunity to share their views directly.Although the government has repeatedly called for dialogue with medical students, this will mark the first official meeting to actually take place.The meeting comes after the government decided to roll back the 2026 medical school enrollment quota to the previous level of 3-thousand-58 seats, in a bid to resolve the 14-month standoff with trainee doctors and medical students.