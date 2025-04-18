Acting Pres. States Unity is Key at April 19 Pro-Democracy Uprising 65th Anniversary

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Han Duck-soo said the "most important key" to overcoming a crisis is uniting the people's potential power at the 65th anniversary of the April 19 Revolution.Speaking at a ceremony for the anniversary of a 1960 pro-democracy civil uprising which led to the overthrow of the Rhee Syng-man regime, Han noted that global geopolitical risks are expanding and the economic order is shifting, as South Korea faces deepening social divides and discord at home.Emphasizing that unity means co-existence, the acting president pledged to make every effort to ease social conflict through dialogue and cooperation, and to turn the public's potential into a driving force for national development.Han also described the April 19 uprising as a symbol of freedom, democracy, and justice, saying it laid the foundation for the nation's Constitution and served as a driving force in setting right democracy in the country.Referring to the listing of one-thousand-19 archival records from the pro-democracy movement in UNESCO's Memory of the World Register in 2023, Han promised that the government will do its best to honor those who contributed to the democratic merit and support the bereaved families.