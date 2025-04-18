Menu Content

Police Question Ex-Interior Minister on Alleged Order for Power, Water Outage

Written: 2025-04-19 14:14:02Updated: 2025-04-19 14:23:22

Photo : YONHAP News

Police questioned former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min overnight over allegations that he ordered power and water outages at some media outlets during the December 3 martial law incident.

A special police team investigating martial law began questioning Lee as a suspect in connection with charges of insurrection at around 2 p.m. on Friday. The interrogation lasted nearly 18 hours, and he returned home at around 7:40 a.m. on Saturday.

Lee is suspected of ordering fire authorities on the night of martial law to cut off electricity and water supplies at liberal media outlets, including MBC, Kyunghyang Shinmun, and Hankyoreh.

Investigators reportedly asked Lee whether former President Yoon Suk Yeol had given the order. Lee denied the allegations and spent over three hours at the end of the session reviewing and revising the police examination record.

Police say the investigation is based on testimonies from fire authorities and forensics of evidence obtained from Lee's home and offices on February 18.
