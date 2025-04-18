Menu Content

Politics

PPP Presidential Primary Picks Up Speed This Weekend with Televised Debates

Written: 2025-04-19 14:37:21Updated: 2025-04-19 15:37:56

Photo : YONHAP News

The conservative People Power Party's(PPP) presidential primary is picking up speed, with half of its eight candidates now taking part in two rounds of televised debates.

Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok, PPP Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo, former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo, and former Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Yang Hyang-ja took part in Saturday's debate, which focused on the nation's youth and future.

The four candidates are expected to share their views on "bread-and-butter" issues, the economy, welfare, diplomacy, and national security.

Prior to the debate, Kim proposed exempting corporate taxes for companies that openly hired young workers, while Yoo pledged to offer low-cost housing for newlyweds as part of efforts to tackle the nation's low birthrate.

Ahn and Yang both presented investment plans for the AI industry. Ahn emphasized creating high-quality jobs and fueling growth through next-generation industries, while Yang promised to create new jobs in the science and technology sectors.

On Sunday, the remaining four candidates, including North Gyeongsang Governor Lee Cheol-woo, PPP Rep. Na Kyung-won, former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo, and former PPP leader Han Dong-hoon, will participate in a debate focused on social unity.
