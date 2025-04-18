Menu Content

Written: 2025-04-19 15:00:36Updated: 2025-04-19 16:13:19

DP Presidential Primary in Full Swing Chungcheong Results to be Announced Sat.

Photo : YONHAP News

The liberal Democratic Party's(DP) presidential primary is in full swing, with results from the Chungcheong regional vote set to be announced on Saturday.

The joint speech session began at the Cheongju Gymnasium in North Chungcheong Province at 3 p.m. where the three candidates - former DP leader Lee Jae-myung, former South Gyeongsang Governor Kim Kyoung-soo, and Gyeonggi Governor Kim Dong-yeon - each get 12 minutes to address the crowd. 

The outcome of the vote, which began on Wednesday, will be announced at around 5 p.m.

All three candidates have pledged to relocate the presidential office to Sejong, the central administrative city, with Lee vowing to transform the Chungcheong region into the nation's hub for administration and science.

Kim Kyoung-soo, who announced his presidential bid in Sejong, promised to turn the city into the capital as soon as possible, while Kim Dong-yeon pledged to create regional jobs by building a bio industrial complex.

Results from the other regional primaries - in the southeastern Gyeongsang region, the southwestern Jeolla region, and the capital area, as well as the eastern Gangwon and Jeju regions - are expected to be announced on April 26 and 27.
