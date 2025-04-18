Ex-DP Chief Lee Wins 88.15% for Sweeping Victory in Chungcheong Primary

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung scored a sweeping victory in the party’s presidential primary for the central Chungcheong region on Saturday.The results of the four-day vote was announced at Cheongju Gymnasium, where Lee secured 57-thousand-57 votes, or 88-point-15 percent of ballots cast by party members.Gyeonggi Governor Kim Dong-yeon came in second with four-thousand-883 votes, or seven-point-54 percent, followed by former South Gyeongsang Governor Kim Kyoung-soo, who received two-thousand-790 votes, or four-point-31 percent.Results from the southeastern Gyeongsang region will be announced on Sunday, followed by the southwestern Jeolla region on April 26, and the capital area, eastern Gangwon, and Jeju regions on April 27.A public opinion survey, which will count for 50 percent of the final result, is scheduled to take place over two days between Monday and April 27.The DP’s presidential nominee will be officially confirmed when the final primary results are announced in the capital area on April 27.