Putin Announces 30-Hour Easter Truce in Ukraine War

Photo : KBS News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly announced a 30-hour Easter truce with Ukraine through Sunday night, citing humanitarian considerations.According to the Associated Press and other media outlets, Putin made the announcement on Saturday during a meeting with Russia's Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, with the truce set to begin at 6 p.m. Moscow time on Saturday and lasting until midnight on Sunday.Putin stated that he expects Ukraine to follow Russia's example, while Russian troops will remain prepared to resist any breaches of the truce or provocations by the enemy.His announcement came a day after U.S. President Donald Trump warned of potentially abandoning peace talks.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded skeptically to Putin's declaration, stating that Russian forces continued artillery fire despite the truce.Zelenskyy later proposed an extension of the Easter ceasefire in a social media post on Saturday, saying that 30 hours is enough to make headlines, but not for genuine confidence-building measures – suggesting that 30 days could give peace a chance.