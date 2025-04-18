WP: Int'l Travelers to US Falling Under Trump

Photo : KBS News

International travelers to the United States have reportedly declined sharply since President Donal Trump returned to office.Citing data from the International Trade Administration under the U.S. Department of Commerce, The Washington Post reported on Friday that the number of overseas visitors to the United States fell nearly 12 percent in March compared to the same month last year.By region, visitors from Western Europe dropped 17 percent, while those from Central America and the Caribbean plunged 24 percent and 26 percent, respectively, year-on-year.Travelers from South Korea also declined, with decreases of nine percent in January, 16 percent in February, and 15 percent in March, compared to the same months last year.Visitors from Canada and Mexico, the United States' neighboring countries, also saw significant declines since the start of Trump's second administration.The daily quoted the Canadian government as saying that as of March, the number of Canadians visiting the United States by car had plunged by nearly 32 percent on-year.From Mexico, air arrivals to the United States dropped by nearly 17 percent in March compared to the same period last year.