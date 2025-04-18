Trade Minister: Defense Costs Not Included in Agenda Items for Tariff Talks with US

Photo : KBS News

Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Ahn Duk-geun stated that defense cost-sharing arrangements are not part of the agenda for the upcoming tariff talks with the United States this week.Appearing on a KBS program on Sunday, Ahn remarked that the specific agenda items are still being coordinated.He emphasized that the United States has not raised the issue of defense costs, but if it does, the South Korean government plans to carefully consider the U.S. position, relay it to relevant agencies, and respond accordingly.Ahn is scheduled to visit the United States this week for trade talks, while Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok will also travel to the United States to attend the G20 finance ministers' meeting.When asked about the possibility of U.S. President Donald Trump attending the talks with South Korea, as he did with Japan, Ahn acknowledged that the government is considering such a scenario.He added that the situation could unfold similarly to Japan' s case, and preparations are underway.