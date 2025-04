Photo : YONHAP News

The number of houses that remained unsold after the completion of construction has continued to rise, reaching its highest level in over eleven years as of February.According to data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Sunday, the number of so-called "malignant" unsold homes nationwide totaled 23-thousand-722 at the end of February, nearly doubling from a year earlier.Compared to the previous month, the figure increased by six-point-one percent, or approximately 15-hundred homes.The February figure marks the highest since September 2013, when 24-thousand-667 homes remained unsold.More than 80 percent of the unsold homes were located outside the capital region.Daegu recorded the highest number, with approximately three-thousand unsold homes, followed by North Gyeongsang, South Gyeongsang, South Jeolla, Busan, Jeju and South Chungcheong.