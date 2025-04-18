N. Korea Slams US Decision to Ease Weapons Exports

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has denounced United States President Donald Trump's recent order to ease weapons exports, calling the decision "war escalation measures."The North's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) issued the criticism on Sunday in an unnamed commentary, taking issue with Trump's April 9 executive order mandating a review of rules governing U.S. military equipment exports.The KCNA claimed that weapons sales serve as a key tool in advancing U.S. foreign policy aimed at establishing hegemony, accusing Washington of supplying war equipment to its allies following the outbreaks of war in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip.The report further stated that United States arms sales have surged in recent years, with most exported military equipment flowing into the hands of "warmongers" in Europe and the Middle East.The KCNA alleged that while the United States pretends to be a "mediator" by recommending dialogue and negotiation, it simultaneously hands over weapons of mass destruction to encourage warmongers to expand and prolong conflicts.Trump's executive order, signed on April 9, aims to facilitate the swift and reliable sale of American-made weapons by reviewing export regulations.