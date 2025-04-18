Air Force Grounds All Aircraft After Parts Fall During Training

Photo : KBS News

The Air Force has grounded all aircraft except essential assets after components of a KA-1 light attack aircraft fell during a night training exercise last week.An Air Force official stated on Sunday that all aircraft operations have been suspended until Tuesday morning, except for surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft, which remain operational.During the suspension, the Air Force plans to conduct safety education for pilots and maintenance personnel to prevent similar incidents while also inspecting aircraft safety and maintenance procedures.The measure will also halt all flight training until Tuesday morning, including exercises scheduled as part of the ongoing South Korea-United States combined Freedom Flag exercise.The suspension follows an incident on Friday evening, when a KA-1 light attack aircraft accidentally dropped two gun pods and two empty fuel tanks during training over Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province.The dropped components landed in a mountainous area, and no civilian damage has been confirmed.The Air Force, which retrieved the two gun pods and ammunition on Saturday, is still searching for the fuel tanks and a dozen bullets.