Acting President Says He Has 'Not Yet' Made Decision on Whether to Run for President

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Han Duck-soo has reportedly stated that he has "not yet" decided whether to run for president in the June 3 election.In an interview with the British daily The Financial Times released on Sunday, Han responded with "no comment" when asked if he was considering a bid.Regarding United States tariffs, the acting president said that South Korea would not "fight back" against them, emphasizing that Seoul aims to find "win-win" solutions for both nations.Han reportedly mentioned that South Korea is open to discussing ways to reduce its trade surplus, including by purchasing U.S. liquefied natural gas and commercial airliners.He also suggested that increased cooperation in naval shipbuilding could strengthen U.S. alliances and expressed South Korea's willingness to address its nontariff trade barriers.The report further noted that Han signaled a willingness to reopen a defense cost-sharing deal, depending on the circumstances.