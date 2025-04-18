Gold Trading Volume in S. Korea Jumps 4.4 Times amid Uncertainties

Photo : KBS News

The trading volume of gold in South Korea has more than quadrupled this year amid growing uncertainties surrounding United States tariffs.According to data from the Korea Exchange on Sunday, the country's bourse operator, the daily trading volume of one-kilogram of gold in South Korea averaged 50-point-91 billion won as of Friday.This marks a 341 percent increase compared to the same period last year, reflecting a four-point-four-fold growth.At the end of December, the figure stood at 19-point-43 billion won, rising above 25 billion won in January before soaring to 80-point-91 billion won in February.This surge contrasts sharply with a three-point-33 percent decline in the daily trading volume of the domestic stock market, which fell from 19-point-13 trillion won last year to 18-point-47 trillion won this year.The rise in gold trading volume is attributed to soaring gold prices, with gold futures for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange reaching three-thousand-328 dollars and 40 cents per ounce on Thursday.