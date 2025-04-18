Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Gold Trading Volume in S. Korea Jumps 4.4 Times amid Uncertainties

Written: 2025-04-20 14:31:57Updated: 2025-04-20 14:46:02

Gold Trading Volume in S. Korea Jumps 4.4 Times amid Uncertainties

Photo : KBS News

The trading volume of gold in South Korea has more than quadrupled this year amid growing uncertainties surrounding United States tariffs.

According to data from the Korea Exchange on Sunday, the country's bourse operator, the daily trading volume of one-kilogram of gold in South Korea averaged 50-point-91 billion won as of Friday.

This marks a 341 percent increase compared to the same period last year, reflecting a four-point-four-fold growth.

At the end of December, the figure stood at 19-point-43 billion won, rising above 25 billion won in January before soaring to 80-point-91 billion won in February.

This surge contrasts sharply with a three-point-33 percent decline in the daily trading volume of the domestic stock market, which fell from 19-point-13 trillion won last year to 18-point-47 trillion won this year.

The rise in gold trading volume is attributed to soaring gold prices, with gold futures for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange reaching three-thousand-328 dollars and 40 cents per ounce on Thursday.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >