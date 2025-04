Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States will hold “two plus two” tariff negotiations this week, involving their top finance and trade officials.According to Seoul’s finance and trade ministries on Sunday, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok and Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Ahn Duk-geun will hold “trade consultations” in Washington with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.The talks are likely to take place Thursday or Friday.The government said the meeting was arranged at the request of the United States and that the two sides are still discussing the schedule and the agenda.After a recent phone call with acting President Han Duck-soo, U.S. President Donald Trump said their conversation touched on topics such as trade and the cost of maintaining U.S. Forces Korea, suggesting the possibility of combining both in a package deal as part of a “one-stop shopping” approach.