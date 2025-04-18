Ex-DP Chief Wins Presidential Primary for Southeastern Region

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung scored a sweeping victory on Sunday in the party’s presidential primary for the southeastern Gyeongsang region.The party released the results Sunday afternoon at the Ulsan Exhibition and Convention Center, saying Lee secured 66-thousand-526 votes, or 90-point-81 percent of ballots cast by party members.Former South Gyeongsang Gov. Kim Kyoung-soo came in second with four-thousand-341 votes, or five-point-93 percent of the total, followed by Gyeonggi Gov. Kim Dong-yeon, who received two-thousand-388 votes, or three-point-26 percent.Lee’s victory in Gyeongsang follows a sweeping win in the central Chungcheong region on Saturday, placing him firmly in the lead with 89-point-56 percent of primary votes so far.Results will be announced April 26 for the southwestern Jeolla region and April 27 for the capital area, Jeju Island and Gangwon Province on the country’s east coast.A public opinion survey, which will count for 50 percent of the final result, is scheduled to take place over two days sometime between Monday and April 27.The party will officially choose its presidential candidate on April 27.