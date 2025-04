Photo : YONHAP News

The second hearing in former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s criminal trial on insurrection charges is set to begin Monday.The Seoul Central District Court is scheduled to hold the hearing at 10 a.m., with the media allowed to film and photograph Yoon in the courtroom.The filming, however, will only be permitted until the hearing begins, and the media are unlikely to film Yoon on his way to court since the court has again granted him permission to use a private underground entrance.Cho Sung-hyun, head of the Capital Defense Command’s First Security Group, and Kim Hyung-ki, First Special Forces Regiment Commander, are scheduled for cross-examination during Monday’s hearing.Yoon, who gave a 93-minute statement at the first hearing, is expected to actively defend himself at the second hearing as well.