Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has reportedly sent a ritual offering to the controversial Yasukuni war shrine.According to Japan’s Kyodo News on Monday, Ishiba sent the “masakaki” offering earlier the same day, the first day of the shrine’s spring festival.Kyodo said Ishiba is unlikely to visit the shrine in person during the three-day festival, apparently in consideration of possible protests from China and South Korea.Ishiba sent an offering during last year’s autumn festival as well, soon after he took office in October, but he did not visit the shrine.The shrine, which honors Japan’s war dead, including 14 Class-A war criminals, is considered a symbol of Japan’s military aggression.Visits by the country’s political leaders often generate protests from South Korea and China.