Lee Jae-myung Tops 50% in Presidential Election Poll for First Time

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung has surpassed the 50 percent mark in a presidential election poll for the first time.In a survey of one-thousand-504 adults nationwide conducted by Realmeter from Wednesday to Friday, 50-point-two percent of the respondents selected Lee as their preferred candidate for the June 3 presidential election.Former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo came in second with 12-point-two percent, up one-point-three percentage points from the previous week.Former People Power Party chief Han Dong-hoon secured eight-point-five percent of the hypothetical votes, followed by former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo with seven-point-five percent.Approval ratings for rival political parties showed the Democratic Party was ahead with 48-point-seven percent, while the People Power Party trailed behind with 32-point-nine percent.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-five percentage points.