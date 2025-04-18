Menu Content

Economy

Exports Fall 5.2% in First 20 Days of April

Written: 2025-04-21 09:50:50Updated: 2025-04-21 15:01:09

Exports Fall 5.2% in First 20 Days of April

Photo : YONHAP News

Exports decreased more than five percent in the first 20 days of April, with shipments to the U.S. slipping more than ten percent. 

According to preliminary data from the Korea Customs Service on Monday, the country’s outbound shipments reached 33-point-nine billion U.S. dollars during the cited period, down five-point-two percent from a year earlier.

Average daily exports also fell five-point-two percent, with the number of working days the same as last year at 15-and-a-half.  

All but one of the nation’s ten major export items posted declines, but semiconductors proved to be an exception, increasing ten-point-seven percent on-year during the 20-day period. 

Exports to the United States declined 14-point-three percent on the heels of Trump’s tariffs, while shipments to China dropped three-point-four percent. 

Imports fell eleven-point-eight percent year-on-year to 34 billion dollars, resulting in a trade deficit of 100 million dollars.
