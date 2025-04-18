Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

US State Dept. Report: N. Korea Has Decades-Old Bioweapons Program

Written: 2025-04-21 10:32:57Updated: 2025-04-21 10:34:58

US State Dept. Report: N. Korea Has Decades-Old Bioweapons Program

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department says North Korea has an offensive biological weapons program that dates back at least to the 1960s. 

In a report titled Adherence to and Compliance with Arms Control, Nonproliferation, and Disarmament Agreements and Commitments, released on Wednesday last week, the department said North Korea runs the program in violation of its obligations under Articles 1 and 2 of the Biological Weapons Convention.

The report said North Korea has the capabilities to produce bacteria, viruses and toxins that could be used as biological weapons agents, stressing that these are for military purposes. 

It also said North Korea has the capabilities to genetically engineer biological products with technologies such as CRISPR, as reported by its State Academy of Sciences and other sources. 

The report added that Pyongyang probably is capable of weaponizing biological agents with unconventional systems such as sprayers and poison pen injection devices.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >