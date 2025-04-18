Images of Yoon in Court for Criminal Trial Made Public for First Time

Photo : YONHAP News

The public got its first glimpse of former President Yoon Suk Yeol in the Seoul courtroom where he is standing trial on insurrection charges under the Criminal Act.The second hearing of the trial began at 10 a.m. Monday at the Seoul Central District Court.Yoon entered the courtroom at 9:57 a.m. and took a seat in the second row of the defendant’s area.At the start of the hearing, the court said it was permitting the media to capture photographs or video footage in the courtroom until the start of the trial proceedings in consideration of the public interest, the people’s right to know and legal precedents.Media personnel were ordered to leave the courtroom before the hearing began.Cho Sung-hyun, head of the Capital Defense Command’s First Security Group, and Kim Hyung-ki, First Special Forces Regiment Commander, are scheduled for cross-examination during Monday’s hearing.Yoon, who gave a 93-minute statement at the first hearing, is expected to actively defend himself at the second hearing as well.