Acting President: S. Korea, US to Hold 2+2 Trade Talks at 9 p.m. Thursday

Written: 2025-04-21 11:49:01Updated: 2025-04-21 14:55:54

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Han Duck-soo says South Korea and the United States will hold their first trade consultations at 9 p.m. Thursday, Korea Standard Time, in Washington. 

The acting president disclosed the information on Monday while presiding over a meeting of a task force on economic and security strategy. 

The planned “two-plus-two” talks will involve the top finance and trade officials from both nations, with South Korea represented by Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok and Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Ahn Duk-geun. 

The acting president said the two countries’ top trade officials will then hold a separate meeting. 

Han expressed hope that the talks will serve as a meaningful starting point for bilateral cooperation, pledging the government’s all-out efforts to find “win-win” solutions under the principle of prioritizing the nation’s interests.

The acting president said the government will focus on three key areas that U.S. President Donald Trump mentioned during a recent phone call: the trade balance, shipbuilding and liquified natural gas.
