Photo : YONHAP News

One person is dead and six are injured after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Seoul’s Gwanak District on Monday in a suspected arson case.According to firefighters, the fire occurred around 8:20 a.m. on the fourth floor of the 21-story building.Two of the victims suffered full-body burns and fell from the fourth floor in an attempt to escape.Firefighters put out the fire around 10 a.m. after activating a Level One response posture.Police said they found a man in his 60s dead in a fourth-floor hallway and suspect him of setting the fire.The police said they found an oil can on the dead man’s motorcycle and a note at his house in which he apologized to his family.They suspect he used an agricultural crop sprayer to set the fire.