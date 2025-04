Photo : YONHAP News

Police have concluded their investigation into the violent incursion that took place at the Seoul Western District Court in January shortly after the court issued a pretrial detention warrant for then-President Yoon Suk Yeol.An official with the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency announced on Monday that the agency closed the case after investigating 143 people and detaining 95 of them.Police have handed those 95 cases over to the prosecution and referred 48 suspects without physical detention.