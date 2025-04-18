Menu Content

DP Primary Candidates Expand on Campaign Pledges

2025-04-21

Photo : YONHAP News

The Democratic Party’s three presidential primary candidates continue to put forth detailed campaign pledges while preparing for primaries in the Jeolla provinces and the Seoul metro area. 

Former Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, who scored sweeping victories on the weekend in primary races for the central Chungcheong provinces and the southeastern Gyeongsang region, unveiled pledges on Monday to revitalize the stock market. 

Lee vowed to pursue changes to the Commercial Act to better protect the interests of stockholders and introduce a “one strike and you’re out” policy for those who engage in stock manipulation. 

Meanwhile, former South Gyeongsang Gov. Kim Kyoung-soo pledged to introduce runoff voting for presidential elections and a guaranteed minimum income equivalent to 40 percent of the median. 

Gyeonggi Gov. Kim Dong-yeon is set to attend a meeting hosted by a women’s organization and share his thoughts on gender equality.
