Photo : YONHAP News

Police say the man suspected of setting a Seoul apartment building on fire Monday morning had been in conflict with one of its residents over noise.According to the police, until November last year the now-deceased man in his 60s lived on the third floor of the building in Gwanak District, one floor below where the fire broke out around 8:20 a.m.The deceased had filed a police report in September alleging he’d engaged in a brawl with his upstairs neighbor over noise, but the case was closed when he said he did not want to pursue the matter.The police are investigating to determine whether the noise dispute motivated him to set the fire.The alleged arsonist died in the fire, and two of the building’s residents sustained serious injuries.Police say the deceased had previously attempted to set fire to another housing complex a kilometer-and-a-half away.