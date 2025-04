Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s legal team on Monday questioned the credibility of testimony from Cho Sung-hyun, head of the First Security Group of the Capital Defense Command, who testified previously that he received an order from his then-superior to remove lawmakers from the National Assembly when the country was under martial law.Yoon’s lawyer asked Cho if it was possible to drag lawmakers out of the National Assembly.In response, Cho reaffirmed that he received that “impossible” order from his superior on the night Yoon declared martial law.He added that no one can order a military operation to drag lawmakers out of the National Assembly and he questioned why the order was given.Last week during the first hearing of the trial, Cho testified that between 12:31 a.m. and 1 a.m. on December 4, former Capital Defense Commander Lee Jin-woo had ordered him to occupy the Assembly and remove lawmakers.