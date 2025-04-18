2 Major Parties’ Presidential Primary Candidates Roll Out Pledges

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: With only about 40 days left before the 21st presidential election, presidential hopefuls are stepping up their campaign efforts. The Democratic Party’s three primary candidates continue to put forth detailed pledges while vying for votes in the Jeolla provinces and the Seoul metro area. The People Power Party is set to narrow down its list of primary candidates from eight to four.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: Former Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, who scored sweeping victories on the weekend in primary races for the central Chungcheong provinces and the southeastern Gyeongsang region, unveiled pledges on Monday to revitalize the stock market.Lee vowed to pursue changes to the Commercial Act to better protect the interests of stockholders and introduce a “one strike and you’re out” policy for those who engage in stock manipulation.Meanwhile, former South Gyeongsang Gov. Kim Kyoung-soo pledged to introduce runoff voting for presidential elections and a guaranteed minimum income equivalent to 40 percent of the median.Gyeonggi Gov. Kim Dong-yeon was set to attend a meeting hosted by a women’s organization and share his thoughts on gender equality.The eight presidential contenders from the People Power Party also continued to roll out pledges as the party is set to cut down their number to four.Former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo pledged to extend GTX train service to the nation’s five metropolitan areas, while former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo vowed to readjust social spending in proportion to the country’s gross domestic product and increase the official minimum age for senior citizens to 70.Both Reps. Na Kyung-won and Ahn Cheol-soo appealed for support in Daegu on Monday.Former party Chair Han Dong-hoon was set to meet with university students at a science and technology forum in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, while former Democratic Party Rep. Yang Hyang-ja was set to visit an AI data center in Gwangju to campaign for support.Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok held a news conference at the National Assembly and said that the party should distance itself from former President Yoon Suk Yeol.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.