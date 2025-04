Photo : YONHAP News

Justice Kim Hyung-du has been appointed as acting president of the Constitutional Court.The Constitutional Court announced on Monday that its justices held a meeting and chose Kim to succeed former acting President Moon Hyung-bae, who retired last week.Under the Constitutional Court Act, if the position is vacant, the longest-serving justice becomes the acting chief.If the court’s two longest-serving justices were appointed on the same day, the older justice takes on the role.Kim began his term in March 2023, succeeding Justice Lee Seon-ae.The Constitutional Court will consist of seven justices for the time being after the retirement of Moon and Lee Mi-son.