Photo : YONHAP News

Pope Francis died Monday morning at the age of 88.In an official statement, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo, said the Bishop of Rome, Francis, “returned to the house of the Father” at 7:35 Monday, local time.The camerlengo said the pope “dedicated his entire life to the service of the Lord and of His Church” and taught the world to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, in favor of the poorest and most marginalized.Pope Francis, who had led the Catholic Church since 2013, was hospitalized for 38 days starting February 14 for bilateral pneumonia.The pontiff had been preparing to resume his duties and had briefly appeared at the Vatican’s St Peter’s Square the previous day for Easter Sunday Mass to meet with thousands of worshippers.