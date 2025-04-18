S. Korean Traveler Fatally Shot in Philippines' Tourist Hotspot of Angeles City

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean traveler was killed at a tourist hotspot in the Philippines after being shot by a robber on a motorcycle.According to Seoul's foreign ministry on Monday, the South Korean tourist was fatally shot after resisting the robber's attempt to snatch their bag Sunday afternoon in Angeles City of the Philippines' Central Luzon region.The ministry said the South Korean diplomatic mission in the region has been providing necessary consular support immediately after learning about the incident, such as requesting the Filipino police for a prompt investigation.Acts of violence against South Korean visitors or residents have repeatedly been reported in the Angeles region, which has faced problems of public security.Citing unstable public security ahead of the general election in May, the South Korean Embassy in Manila urged South Koreans in the country to refrain from nighttime outdoor activities and to travel via taxi when they do go out.