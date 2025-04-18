Ex-Pres. Yoon Reiterates Denial of Insurrection Allegation at 2nd Trial Hearing

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol reiterated his denial of allegations that he had led an insurrection through the December 3 martial law declaration during the second hearing of his criminal trial.Yoon appeared at the Seoul Central District Court around 9:57 a.m. Monday, marking his first courtroom appearance in the insurrection trial since media access was permitted.Yoon tried to cast doubt over witness testimony, questioning whether the alleged order to remove lawmakers from parliament on the night of martial law could have realistically been carried out.Kim Hyeong-gi, commander of the Special Warfare Command's First Special Forces Battalion, testified that his subordinates defied the order and helped protect the nation's democracy.Kim asked the court to punish him for mutiny, but not to accuse his subordinates of insurrection and urged the media to issue sharp criticism and reprimands to prevent future political exploitation of the military.Yoon, who remained silent for most of the hearing, reiterated his earlier claim that martial law is value-neutral and simply a legal measure, adding that the December 3 decree was peace-oriented and the troop deployment aimed to maintain order.