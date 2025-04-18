KOSPI Extends Winning Streak Ahead of US Tariff Negotiations

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained five-points, or zero-point-two percent, Monday to close at two-thousand-488-point-42.
The gains in the KOSPI marked a continuation of its winning streak, with investors staying cautious ahead of upcoming tariff negotiations with the United States.
Investors are awaiting tariff negotiations later this week, following the U.S. announcement of a temporary pause in tariffs on South Korean imports, which are expected to influence market sentiment.
Trading volume was slim, with 423-point-58 million shares traded, worth five-point-18 trillion won, or about three-point-66 billion U.S dollars, and tech stocks such as Samsung Electronics and SK hynix both rising, zero-point-18 and zero-point-91 percent respectively.
Despite the positive KOSPI performance, LG Energy Solution fell by one-point-63 percent and POSCO Holdings by zero-point-79 percent while the tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell two-point-32 points, or zero-point-32 percent, to close at 715-point-45.