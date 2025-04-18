KOSPI Extends Winning Streak Ahead of US Tariff Negotiations

Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained five-points, or zero-point-two percent, Monday to close at two-thousand-488-point-42.The gains in the KOSPI marked a continuation of its winning streak, with investors staying cautious ahead of upcoming tariff negotiations with the United States.Investors are awaiting tariff negotiations later this week, following the U.S. announcement of a temporary pause in tariffs on South Korean imports, which are expected to influence market sentiment.Trading volume was slim, with 423-point-58 million shares traded, worth five-point-18 trillion won, or about three-point-66 billion U.S dollars, and tech stocks such as Samsung Electronics and SK hynix both rising, zero-point-18 and zero-point-91 percent respectively.Despite the positive KOSPI performance, LG Energy Solution fell by one-point-63 percent and POSCO Holdings by zero-point-79 percent while the tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell two-point-32 points, or zero-point-32 percent, to close at 715-point-45.