Photo : YONHAP News

The third hearing in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's trial over his alleged role in leading an insurrection through the December 3 martial law is scheduled to take place in three weeks.At the trial's second hearing on Monday, the Seoul Central District Court set the following hearing on May 12.The court said hearings in the future will begin at 10:15 a.m., instead of 10 a.m. to maintain court order.