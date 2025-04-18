Minister Briefs National Assembly ahead of S. Korea-US '2+2' Trade Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Industry and Energy Minister Ahn Duk-geun briefed the National Assembly on the upcoming “two-plus-two” trade dialogue with the United States set for this week.Prior to his departure for Washington, Ahn met with Lee Chul-gyu, chair of the parliamentary Trade, Industry and Energy Committee, as well as the committee’s two senior members from the People Power Party(PPP) and the Democratic Party(DP).Following the briefing, the committee chair said negotiations should proceed in a way that benefits both sides, after Seoul thoroughly identifies Washington’s aims and priorities.The DP's senior representative, Kim Won-i, said the minister expressed a determination to persuade the U.S. to exempt or reduce tariffs on South Korea, but noted this week's talks will not cover the bilateral FTA or defense cost-sharing between the allies.PPP Rep. Park Sung-min said Ahn had promised to strongly urge the U.S. to exempt the auto and steel tariffs.The "two-plus-two" trade negotiation involving finance and trade ministers from both sides is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Thursday, Korea time.