Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Customs Service is cracking down on the misrepresentation of foreign products as South Korean goods by exporters seeking to avoid high tariffs in the United States.The customs service announced on Monday that it will begin an intensive crackdown to stop the practice, by which exporters take advantage of the tariff rate differences between countries.The agency explained that exporters often use fraudulent labeling and document forgery to misrepresent the country of origin.Over the past five years, customs officials have detected 176 such cases, with the total value of the products amounting to 467-point-five billion won, or over 329 million U.S. dollars.Many of the products originated in China.