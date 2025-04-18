Police Open Investigation after 2 Additional Chinese People Caught Taking Photos near USFK Base

Photo : YONHAP News

Police launched an investigation after two Chinese individuals were caught taking unauthorized photos near the U.S. Forces Korea's(USFK) Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province.According to the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police on Monday, they are considering booking the two individuals on charges of violating the Protection of Military Bases and Installations Act.The duo is accused of taking photos with their cameras at around 9 a.m. on Monday, allegedly capturing images of the U.S. military base and fighter jets without authorization.Details on the photographed facilities and equipment were not disclosed.The police are investigating the incident in cooperation with the National Intelligence Service(NIS) and the Defense Counterintelligence Command.Last month, two Chinese teenagers were caught after taking thousands of photos near four South Korean and U.S. air bases, as well as the nation's three major international airports: Incheon, Gimpo and Jeju.