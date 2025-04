Photo : YONHAP News

Producer prices remained almost flat in March from a month earlier.The Bank of Korea said Tuesday that the producer price index for all commodities and services posted 120-point-32 in March, a figure nearly unchanged from the previous month.From a year prior, the index rose one-point-three percent.The prices of agricultural, forestry and fishery products increased zero-point-four percent in March from a month earlier.Prices remained unchanged for industrial goods, although the prices of coal and petroleum products slipped four-point-three percent due to decreased demand for heating and the recent fall in global oil prices.Gas, water and electricity prices dropped zero-point-two percent.Meanwhile, the domestic supply price index, calculated based on producer prices and import prices, climbed zero-point-one percent on-month in March, posting an increase for the sixth consecutive month.