Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok will leave for the United States on Tuesday for the upcoming “two-plus-two” trade talks set for this week.Choi will depart around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday from Incheon International Airport.Choi and Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Ahn Duk-geun, who are jointly leading the South Korean delegation, will sit down for talks in Washington with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer at 9 p.m. Thursday Korea Standard Time.It will be the first in-person meeting between Choi and Bessent, who is leading U.S. tariff negotiations.The two sides are expected to exchange views on the agenda and the pace of tariff negotiations.Ahn is scheduled to leave for the U.S. on Wednesday.