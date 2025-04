Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s criminal insurrection trial is expected to continue at least until the end of this year, with hearings scheduled as far ahead as December.The Seoul Central District Court set new dates Monday during the second hearing, scheduling three or four hearings a month.The court has so far scheduled 28 hearings, including hearings on December 4, 15 and 22.In announcing the dates after considering the opinions of both the prosecution and Yoon’s side, the court said it will add about ten more hearings.The next hearing is scheduled for May 12.The presiding judge is expected to handle the entire case, having scheduled the hearings in advance.