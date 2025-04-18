[KBS Exclusive] Major S. Korean Companies Helped Fund Trump’s Inauguration

Photo : KBS News

Major South Korean companies reportedly made significant donations to fund the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump.According to a document released by the U.S. Federal Election Commission on Sunday, Hyundai Motor and Hanwha donated one million dollars each for Trump’s inauguration in January.The document shows that Samsung Electronics, through its local subsidiary Samsung Electronics America, made an in-kind donation worth 315-thousand dollars on January 13, without elaborating details of the nonmonetary donation.Samsung Electronics donated 100-thousand dollars to fund Trump’s first inauguration in 2017.Hyundai donated one million dollars through its U.S. subsidiary, Hyundai Motor America, on January 6, while Hanwha Defense USA and Hanwha Q Cells America donated 500-thousand dollars each.Trump’s inaugural committee reportedly raised a record 239 million dollars, more than double the amount raised for his first inauguration in 2017.